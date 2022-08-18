13 migrants jailed in Morocco after deadly crossing into Spanish enclave

Morocco has sentenced 13 migrants to two-and-a-half years in prison, following a deadly mass crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla in June.

Their lawyer, Khalid Ameza, told AFP that he could not specify the charges against the 13 who were sentenced on Wednesday.

The migrants said they intended to appeal against the sentencing, when they appeared at a court in Nador, a Moroccan city bordering Melilla.

Spanish enclaves Melilla and Ceuta are the EU's only land borders with Africa.

According to the official toll, 23 people died when around 2,000 migrants, many from Sudan, stormed the fences along the frontier in June.

This was the largest death toll in years of attempted crossings into the enclaves.

Spanish rights group Caminando Fronteras says as many as 37 people lost their lives in the mass crossing attempt.

The UN, the African Union and independent rights groups have condemned the use of excessive force by Moroccan and Spanish security personnel.

Morocco earlier this month sentenced 14 migrants to eight months in jail, following their arrest a day before the deadly mass crossing.

And a Moroccan court last month sentenced 33 migrants to 11 months in jail for illegal entry.