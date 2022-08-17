Israel and Turkey to restore full diplomatic ties, says official statement

Israel and Turkey have decided to restore full diplomatic ties and will return ambassadors to each other's country following a steady improvement in relations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said on Wednesday.

"Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability," the statement said.

The two countries broke off ties in May 2018, when Ankara expelled the Israeli ambassador following three days of rioting. Israel responded by closing Turkish diplomatic offices, including a consulate, in Israel.

Turkey re-appointed an ambassador to Israel in 2020, but full relations were not restored.

The unrest was triggered when the former administration of Donald Trump said it would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, leading to a bitter exchange of remarks between President Erdogan and then Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tensions worsened in subsequent years, with Israel blaming Turkey for stoking violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the Nagorno-Karabakh war — although both sides backed Azerbaijan — while Defence Minister Benny Gantz condemned Turkey for "invading" northern Syria.

Israel said on Wednesday that full diplomatic ties had now been restored. Turkey issued a statement that said despite the resumption of ties, it was "not giving up Palestinian cause."

"Following the understandings reached during Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlot Cavusoglu and Prime Minister Lapid’s conversation with Turkish President Erdogan, as well as the positive developments in Israel-Turkey ties over the past year, the two countries have decided to restore full diplomatic ties," Mr Lapid's office said.

