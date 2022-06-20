Yair Lapid to become Israel’s PM as parliament set to dissolve: reports

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have agreed to dissolve parliament with Mr Lapid set to take over as prime minister, according to Israeli media reports.

A vote will be held in parliament next week, after which Mr Lapid will take over the premiership, an official told the Reuters news agency.

Mr Lapid and Mr Bennett are expected to issue statements at 8pm local time.

Last year, Mr Bennett formed a narrow and ideologically diverse coalition consisting of hard-right, liberal, and Arab parties. His coalition government has been fragile since then, with Mr Bennett controlling only 59 of the parliament's 120 seats.

The coalition government is expected to submit a bill to voluntarily dissolve itself by next week, effectively ending Israel’s 36th government and sparking new elections.

Should the bill pass next week, Israel will hold its fifth election in three and a half years.

Elections will likely be held in October.

Mr Lapid and Mr Bennett were successful in forming their unlikely coalition in June last year after two years of political stalemate, ending the record tenure of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

