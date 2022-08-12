Bear high on 'mad honey' rescued in Turkey

Agriculture ministry says bear has been named Balkiz and her health condition is good

An exhausted Baby brown bear in Düzce was rescued. Photo: Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry / @TCTarim / Twitter
Reuters
Aug 12, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A disoriented brown bear cub, believed to have been intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of "mad honey", was rescued in north-western Turkey's Duzce province on Thursday.

Footage showed the bear wobbling and whining as she sat belly-up in the back of a pick-up truck, after people rescued the visibly-debilitated animal from the forest.

Mad honey, or "deli bal" in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that can have hallucinogenic effects.

The bear was brought to a vet, where she was receiving treatment and would likely be released into the wild in the coming days, local authorities said, adding that she was in good condition.

The agriculture ministry said on Friday the bear had been named 'Balkiz', and her health condition was good.

Updated: August 12, 2022, 4:06 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL