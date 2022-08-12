Bear high on 'mad honey' rescued in Turkey

A disoriented brown bear cub, believed to have been intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of "mad honey", was rescued in north-western Turkey's Duzce province on Thursday.

Footage showed the bear wobbling and whining as she sat belly-up in the back of a pick-up truck, after people rescued the visibly-debilitated animal from the forest.

Düzce’de bitkin halde bulunan yavru boz ayımızın sağlık durumu iyi, ekiplerimiz tedavisine devam ediyor. @milliparklar



Balın dozunu kaçıran sevimli “kızımıza” bir isim verelim, adıyla yaşasın😊 💬 pic.twitter.com/dZsI2FcsIw — T.C. Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı (@TCTarim) August 11, 2022

Mad honey, or "deli bal" in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that can have hallucinogenic effects.

The bear was brought to a vet, where she was receiving treatment and would likely be released into the wild in the coming days, local authorities said, adding that she was in good condition.

The agriculture ministry said on Friday the bear had been named 'Balkiz', and her health condition was good.