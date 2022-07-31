Armed robber steals bags of two British embassy employees in Khartoum park

A robber armed with a cleaver has stolen the bags of two employees of Sudan's British Embassy at a park in Khartoum, The National has learnt.

Diplomatic sources said the robber stopped the pair – a man and a woman - on Saturday at Al Mougran park on the White Nile, a lush green spot popular with picnicking families.

A relatively isolated area, it has seen fewer visitors in recent times because of the city’s deteriorating security situation.

The sources said the pair's bags contained money, mobile phones, cameras and personal documents.

Neither was harmed in the robbery, the sources said. However, the woman, badly shaken by the incident, has flown home to the UK.

The embassy filed a report with the police, who promised to find the robber and return the stolen items, said the sources.

Security in Khartoum has deteriorated in recent months as the country’s economic woes have significantly worsened since the military seized power last October.

Fuel prices have more than doubled in the last nine months and cheap, state-subsidised bread, a staple for millions, has disappeared as food prices soared.

Inflation is running at more than 200 per cent.