Israel’s Lapid arrives in Paris on first trip as PM to discuss Hezbollah and nuclear deal

Israel’s new interim prime minister, Yair Lapid, arrived in Paris for a day-long trip on Tuesday to discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron efforts to revive the nuclear deal with Iran and tensions on Israel’s disputed maritime border with Lebanon.

The Paris visit was originally planned by Naftali Bennett but his coalition government collapsed before he was able to go.

Mr Lapid, who took over as prime minister last month, said he would use his first foreign trip to raise Saturday’s attempt by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to fly three surveillance drones towards an Israeli oil rig in contested waters.

France has close connections with Lebanon, where it was a colonial power, and Mr Macron has repeatedly sought to broker a resolution to the country’s political and economic crisis.

The US has been mediating efforts to demarcate the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon to end a dispute over offshore energy exploration. No agreement has so far been reached.

“The government of Lebanon needs to restrain Hezbollah in the face of such attacks or we will be compelled to do so,” Mr Lapid warned. He said he also wanted to drive home Israel’s view on what he described as the “dangerous agreement” with Iran.

Mr Lapid said one of the main objectives of his meeting with Macron was to convey Israel’s position concerning the Iranian nuclear deal currently being negotiated between world powers and Iran. France is one of the parties in those talks.

“It is important that our opinion is heard at this time against this dangerous deal, against the organisation and nuclearisation of Iran in this matter,” Lapid told reporters on the tarmac before take-off.

The European Union has been the key mediator between Iran and the US in the latest effort to revive the 2015 accord that curbed Iranian nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

A senior aide to Mr Lapid told Reuters that while Israel opposes a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, it could accept a tougher accord.

“We do not oppose a deal. We seek a very strong deal,” the aide said. “We want an end to the unending talks,” the aide added, calling for “co-ordinated pressure” on Iran, and offering help with “drafting an appropriate framework” for that.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss Israel’s plans to boost gas exports to Egypt following the arrival of a floating oil rig last month.