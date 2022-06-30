Iran-US nuclear talks in Qatar end without significant progress

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers ended on Wednesday in Qatar after failing to make significant progress amid a growing crisis over Iran's atomic programme.

European Union mediator Enrique Mora described the two days of talks in Doha as intense.

“Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as co-ordinator had hoped for,” Mr Mora wrote. “We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability.”

US special representative Robert Malley spoke to the Iranians through Mr Mora during the talks. Mr Mora then took messages to Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani.

Mr Mora’s comments came hours after the semi-official Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, described the negotiations as finished hours before they ended and having “no effect on breaking the deadlock in the talks”.

The Doha talks took place months after talks in Vienna among all parties to the deal were paused.

In the time since, Iran shut off surveillance cameras set up by international inspectors in response to a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) rebuking Tehran for its undeclared nuclear work.

And with Iran and the US blaming each other for the failure of the talks, it is unclear when — or if — there will be another round of negotiations.

Tasnim claimed that the American position did not include “a guarantee for Iran benefiting economically from the deal”, quoting what it described as unnamed “informed sources”.

“Washington is seeking to revive the [deal] in order to limit Iran without economic achievement for our country,” the Tasnim report claimed. A key sticking point is American sanctions targeting the IRGC.

US disappointed

After the Tasnim report, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement describing the talks as “being held in a professional and serious atmosphere”.

He later said that Iran and Mr Mora “will be in touch regarding the continuation of the route and the next stage of the talks”.

However, it is not clear if there will be another round of talks on the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The US State Department said that Iran “raised issues wholly unrelated to the JCPOA and apparently is not ready to make a fundamental decision on whether it wants to revive the deal or bury it”.

“Indirect discussions in Doha have concluded, and while we are very grateful to the EU for its efforts, we are disappointed that Iran has, yet again, failed to respond positively to the EU’s initiative and therefore that no progress was made,” the State Department announced.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, in which Tehran drastically limited its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.

Talks in Vienna about reviving the deal have been on “pause” since March.

Since the deal’s collapse, Iran has been running advanced centrifuges and rapidly growing stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Tehran continues to suffer under intense economic sanctions while the West again hopes to curtail Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iranian opposition and human rights activists blame poor governance and the use of the country's limited resources to support proxies in the region for deteriorating living conditions at home.