Western nations submit motion to UN nuclear watchdog to censure Iran

The US, the UK, France and Germany have submitted a motion to the International Atomic Energy Agency to censure Iran over its lack of co-operation.

The IAEA board is expected to vote on the draft resolution on Wednesday or Thursday.

The resolution urging Iran to co-operate fully with the IAEA is the first since June 2020, when a similar motion censuring Iran was adopted.

It is a sign of growing western impatience after talks to revive the 2015 landmark nuclear accord with Iran stalled in March.

In a joint statement to the IAEA's board of governors, which meets this week, Britain, France and Germany said they "strongly urge Iran to stop escalating its nuclear programme and to urgently conclude (the) deal that is on the table".

"Its nuclear programme is now more advanced than at any point in the past," they said, and added that Iran's accumulation of enriched uranium has no "credible civilian justification".

Iran has always denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon.

According to the latest IAEA report, the country now has 43.1 kilogrammes (95 pounds) of 60 per cent-enriched uranium.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi told reporters on Monday it would be "a matter of just a few weeks" before Iran could obtain sufficient material needed for a nuclear weapon if it continued to develop its programme.

Separately, the IAEA said in its report last month that it still had questions that were "not clarified" regarding traces of enriched uranium found at three sites that Iran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.

A truck carrying uranium hexafluoride gas leaves the Ahmadi Roshan uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, Iran. AP

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state TV on Monday that Iran would reject the resolution, saying it would have "a negative impact both on the general direction of our co-operation with the IAEA and on our negotiations".

China and Russia, which with the UK, France and Germany are parties to the Iran nuclear deal, have said any resolution could disrupt the negotiation process.

Analysts say the high-stake negotiations are unlikely to fall apart because of the resolution.

There are two parallel but closely interwoven processes at play, Naysan Rafati, a senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group, told The National on Tuesday.

The first is negotiations on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal to address Iran's present and future nuclear activity, and, second, the IAEA safeguards investigation to resolve questions about past work at undeclared sites.

"The latter has been inconclusively running along for a few years, and in March, while the talks in Vienna were trying to move toward conclusion, Tehran again committed to addressing the agency's concerns," Mr Rafati said.