Indirect talks between Iran and US in Doha ended without result: report

Iran’s deputy foreign minister and top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani led a delegation to the Qatari capital of Doha

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2022. File photo / AP
The National
Jun 29, 2022
Indirect talks between the United States and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement have ended in Qatar without a result, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister and top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani led a delegation to the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday before indirect talks between Tehran and the US aimed at reviving a landmark nuclear deal.

The 2015 nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since 2018, when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it and began reimposing harsh economic sanctions on key sectors of Iran's economy.

This is a developing story.

Updated: June 29, 2022, 12:01 PM
