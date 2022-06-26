Jordan wants Palestinian issue to lead GCC-Biden meeting, says King Abdullah

Jordan is working to put the Palestinian issue at the top of the agenda for the summit in Saudi Arabia next month between US President Joe Biden and GCC leaders, King Abdullah II said on Sunday.

King Abdullah's remarks, reported in the Jordanian state media, followed a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman.

Mr Biden will travel to the Middle East next month and attend a meeting in Jeddah of the GCC plus Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan, known as the GCC+3.

His trip from July 13 to 16 will include visits to Israel and the West Bank before he flies to Saudi Arabia.

The Jordanian agency quoted the king as telling Mr Abbas that “Jordan is in constant communication with the US side and is working for the Palestinian issue to be on top of the agenda of President Biden's visit”.

“His majesty signalled that Jordan will support with all its capability the Palestinian brothers and affirm the centrality of the Palestinian cause during its participation in the joint summit in Jeddah,” the agency said.

The king told Mr Abbas that “no progress can be made in regional economic co-operation without progress in efforts to reach a solution to the Palestinian issue,” the agency said.

The White House announced Mr Biden’s trip to the Middle East almost two weeks ago, following months of deliberations. The president's visit to Saudi Arabia will be his first to an Arab country since he took office last year.

The trip will “reinforce the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and prosperity”, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.