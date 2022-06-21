Lebanon security forces sent to raid home of central bank governor

Lebanon's state security was sent to a home of Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh north-east of Beirut, judge Ghada Aoun told The National on Tuesday.

Mr Salameh was reportedly not at his home in the town of Rabieh at the time of the raid.

Ms Aoun issued a subpoena this year after Mr Salameh, 71, failed to appear for questioning three times.

State security failed to locate him in February when they tried to raid his Rabieh home, sparking a controversy with another security agency that reportedly protected him.

Mr Salameh has come under intense scrutiny since the country’s financial collapse in 2019, which pushed more than three quarters of the country into poverty.

The attempted raid comes as a time of heightened tension between Mr Salameh and the Lebanese judiciary.

Local media reported in early June that public prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat issued charges against Mr Salameh and his younger brother Raja for misappropriation of funds, money laundering and tax evasion, among others.

This came two days after the brothers filed a lawsuit against Mr Oueidat for gross misconduct.

Raja Salameh was released on May 22 after spending nearly a month in detention on a record bail of 100 billion Lebanese pounds ($3.7 million).

Ms Aoun ordered him to be detained after questioning him over apartments bought in Paris and charged both men with illicit enrichment.