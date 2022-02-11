Lebanon’s crisis needs a thorough reform plan to stabilise economy, IMF staff say

The complex nature of the Lebanese crisis requires a comprehensive social, economic and financial reform programme to stabilise the economy, the International Monetary Fund staff said after the conclusion of their virtual mission meetings with Lebanese authorities.

The country also needs to address deep-seated challenges and lay the ground for sustainable and strong growth, the fund's staff said on Friday.

Quote Decisive action by the authorities is needed to tackle the deep-seated problem of corruption and strengthening transparency Ramirez Rigo, IMF’s mission chief for Lebanon

The Lebanese authorities participated in online discussions that took place from January 24 to February 11 on the framework and policies of an economic reform programme that can be supported by the IMF.

Although progress was made during the mission in agreeing on the necessary reform areas, the IMF staff said more work is needed to translate them into concrete policies.

“Obtaining broad based buy-in for this multi-year programme will be fundamental for its timely and decisive implementation. At the same time, strong upfront actions will be necessary to start turning the economy around and rebuilding confidence,” Ramirez Rigo, IMF’s mission chief for Lebanon, said in a statement.

The fund's staff said Lebanon’s economic programme is needed to include “targeted and timebound actions” across five different pillars to “enhance transparency and accountability”.

It suggested to restructure financial sector to support recovery; to reform state-owned enterprises, particularly the energy sector, to provide better services without draining public resources; and to strengthen governance, anti-corruption, and anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism frameworks.

IMF staff recommended to establish a credible monetary and exchange rate system in the country and introduce fiscal reforms to ensure debt sustainability and investment in social spending and reconstruction efforts.

There is a clearer understanding of the unprecedented size of the financial sector’s losses that would need to be addressed transparently “consistent with the hierarchy of claims while protecting small depositors, as already envisaged by the authorities”, Mr Rigo said.

Lebanon’s economic crisis is worsening and politicians have failed to implement reforms to increase transparency and fight corruption, which would enable IMF financial aid for the country.

A first attempt at negotiations collapsed in 2020 because the banking sector disagreed on the previous government’s estimation of the size of its losses, at $69 billion.

They have recently picked up again, but IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva earlier hinted at difficult negotiations when she said the institution would only support a “comprehensive programme” that would tackle all the country's ills, including corruption.

Riad Salameh was once hailed as one of the world's best central bankers, but his personal finances have come under intense scrutiny. Reuters

Mr Rigo said it will be important to develop a medium-term fiscal strategy that allows the government to invest in “critically-needed social spending” to support the people of Lebanon — and enables reconstruction efforts — while being consistent with debt sustainability.

“Decisive action by the authorities is needed to tackle the deep-seated problem of corruption and strengthening transparency, including by accelerating the launch of the procurement commission and lifting the bank secrecy law or amending it in line with international best practice,” he said.

Lebanon's private sector shrunk at a softer pace in January with business conditions hitting a seven-month high due to a slower decline in output and new orders.

The Blom Lebanon PMI, which measures operating conditions in the country's private sector, rose to 47.1 in January, up from 46.7 in December, and its highest mark since last June. However, it remained below the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Millionaire head of Lebanon's central bank Riad Salameh, who was once considered one of the world's best central bankers, has also come under the radar of Swiss prosecutors.

His personal finances have come under intense scrutiny since the collapse of Lebanon’s banking sector in late 2019 caused a massive devaluation of the local currency and soaring poverty.

Swiss prosecutors suspect Mr Salameh of having embezzled $330 million of public money through British Virgin Islands company Forry Associates, managed by his brother, Raja.