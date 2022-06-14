Turkey says it is 'safe' to visit after Israeli warning

Turkey assured tourists on Tuesday that it is “a safe country” after Israeli authorities urged citizens to leave over fears of Iranian attacks.

Although the statement from Turkey's Foreign Ministry did not name Israel directly, it did say “some countries” had issued travel warnings.

The statement said Turkey “is a safe country and continues to fight against terrorism”.

“These travel warnings are considered to be related to different international developments and motives,” it added.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday urged citizens in Turkey to leave “as soon as possible” due to “a real and immediate danger” posed by Iranian operatives reportedly planning attacks on Israelis in Istanbul.

1/2 FM @yairlapid: Following the events of recent weeks in Turkey and after a series of attempted Iranian terrorist attacks against Israelis on vacation in Istanbul, we call on Israelis not to fly to Istanbul, and unless there is an essential need: do not fly to Turkey at all. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 13, 2022

On Monday, Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper quoted an unnamed security official who said several Iranian “cells” were planning operations against Israeli tourists in Turkey.

The warnings come amid the latest rise in tension between Iran and Israel, with Tehran blaming the country for a series of attacks on nuclear and military infrastructure both in Iran and Syria.

Turkey has long been a popular holiday destination for Israelis, even during more than a decade of diplomatic rupture between the two countries.

Israel and Turkey have worked to mend ties in recent months, with senior Turkish leaders pointing to the importance of Israelis to the country's tourism sector.

The warning from Israel came as the US announced President Joe Biden would visit Israel and Saudi Arabia next month.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday called for greater co-operation between the US, Israel and Arab states to counter Iran.

“In the face of Iranian belligerence … what is needed is not just co-operation, but also a regional force build-up, with American leadership, which would strengthen all parties involved,” he said, according to an official transcript.

“On this, we are working continually for the sake of the security of Israel's citizens,” Mr Gantz said.