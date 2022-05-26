Iran urges end to US ‘maximum pressure’ policy to revive nuclear deal

The United States must end the ‘maximum pressure’ policy and effectively lift the resulting economic sanctions if it wants to revive the nuclear deal signed in 2015, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Iranian politician said the Biden administration’s approach to Iran was "no different" from the one pursued by former US president Donald Trump. His government left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action pact in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran's oil, metals and textile industries, as well as on senior officials and military commanders.

“The Trump maximum pressure policy must be removed,” Mr Amirabdollahian said "We can’t return to the deal and the elements of the Trump maximum pressure policy are still there.

“We are for a strong, lasting and good deal and we are committed to it. But there must be a realistic approach to finalise it.

"The US side has to make the decision and the ball is in their court.

"We are committed to a peaceful nuclear programme.”

