Israel reopens Gaza crossing for Palestinian workers

Erez border point is used by 12,000 Palestinians with permits to enter Israel for work

Palestinian workers leave the last station in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip before reaching Israel through the Erez crossing. AFP
The National
May 15, 2022

Israel has reopened the only crossing from the Gaza Strip for Palestinian workers, nearly two weeks after closing it over unrest, the Defence Ministry said.

The Erez crossing, which used by 12,000 Palestinians with permits to enter Israel for work, reopened on Sunday.

Cogat, a unit of the Israeli Defence Ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, said: "Following an assessment of the security situation, it has been decided ... to open Erez crossing for passage of workers and permit holders from the Gaza Strip into Israel, beginning Sunday," AFP reported.

Israel had closed the crossing on May 3 in the run-up to Israel's national memorial and independence days.

The closure came after violence in the occupied West Bank, though the Gaza front was quiet.

Hamas, the militant rulers of the impoverished coastal enclave, has fought repeatedly with Israel over the past 15 years, most recently in May last year.

Israeli authorities feared tension and violence in and around Jerusalem in April, when Muslims were observing Ramadan, would bring another conflict with Gaza, but that did not happen.

A recent World Bank report put the unemployment rate in Gaza, a Palestinian territory of about 2.3 million people, at nearly 48 per cent, with work in Israel a vital lifeline to the enclave's economy.

Updated: May 15, 2022, 7:31 AM
