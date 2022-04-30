Palestinian youth and Israeli guard killed in West Bank

A Palestinian man and an Israeli guard were killed in the occupied West Bank following fresh violence at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that left dozens of Palestinians injured.

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the chest during an operation in Azoun village near the town of Qalqilya early on Saturday.

Separately, gunmen killed a guard at the entrance to the Ariel settlement before fleeing the scene, the Israeli army said. The military had launched a hunt for the attackers, who it described as "terrorists".

The killings come amid heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions over the Al Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem during Ramadan. Hundreds of worshippers have been injured by rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas fired by Israeli police, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Similar violence last year contributed to the start of an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas.

Hamas hailed the killing of the settlement guard as a "heroic operation". Spokesman Hazem Qassem said it was a response to the "attacks on Al Aqsa".

The Palestinian Red Crescent said more than 40 people were wounded at Al Aqsa on Friday, with 22 requiring treatment in hospital. It said Israeli forces prevented first responders from entering the mosque compound during the operation, and that one of its medics was beaten by police.

Israeli police said officers “were forced to enter” the compound to disperse “rioters” who were throwing stones and fireworks.

No injuries were reported among the heavily armed officers.

The Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, is built on a hilltop that is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. The site is in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Palestinians say the presence of Israeli police at the compound and regular visits by Jews are a violation of decades-old informal arrangements governing the site. The visits were halted last week for the last 10 days of Ramadan, which concludes this weekend.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions were already high before the start of Ramadan after a series of deadly attacks inside Israel since March 22 and Israeli army raids in the West Bank.

Twelve Israelis, including an Arab-Israeli police officer, and two Ukrainians were killed in four separate attacks inside Israel. Two of the attacks were carried out in the Tel Aviv area by Palestinians.

A total of 27 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations, according to an AFP tally.