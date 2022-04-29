Dozens of Palestinians injured at Al Aqsa as worshippers mark last Friday of Ramadan

Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Friday in confrontations with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, as worshippers gathered at the Jerusalem holy site for the final Friday of Ramadan.

More than 40 people were treated by medics from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society at Al Aqsa, where security forces used rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Israeli police said officers “were forced to enter” the compound to disperse “rioters” who were throwing stones and fireworks.

No injuries were reported among the heavily-armed officers.

The latest incidents at Al Aqsa follow sporadic violence at the sacred site throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Medics have treated hundreds of injuries this month at Al Aqsa, the third-holiest site in Islam, which is known as Temple Mount to Jews.

Such violence has raised the spectre of a wider conflict breaking out between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

More than 1,000 Palestinians and dozens of Israeli police officers were wounded in and around Jerusalem’s Old City last year, in the weeks preceding the May war between Israel and Gaza.

This month has seen renewed rocket fire from Gaza militants and retaliatory Israeli strikes on the coastal Palestinian enclave.

Israel has faced international pressure over recent events in Jerusalem from countries including the UAE and Jordan, the custodian of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

In addition to the use of force at the holy site, critics have denounced visits to the plaza by Jews who celebrated the Passover holiday this month.

Jews are allowed to enter the compound but are not permitted to pray or enter the mosque, and their visits have been stopped for the final days of Ramadan.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has said his government remains committed to Muslim praying at Al Aqsa and preventing Jewish worship at the site.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem and its Old City since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.