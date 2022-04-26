Palestinian shot dead as Israeli 'undercover' forces storm West Bank refugee camp

A Palestinian has been killed after Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, "succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp" near Jericho, the Palestinian health ministry said.

It is the latest violent incident to take place in the West Bank and Israel as Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover overlap.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said three men were injured when the "undercover" forces raided the camp overnight.

Israel's army told AFP soldiers conducted an overnight operation in Aqabat "to apprehend wanted suspects".

"During the operational activity, dozens of Palestinians violently rioted and attacked the soldiers," it said. "The rioters burned tires and hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.

"The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live ammunition," the army said, adding no Israeli troops were hurt.

The incident comes after Israel's defence ministry said on Monday it will reopen its only border crossing with the Gaza Strip to Palestinian workers, two days after closing it following a lull in rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

"Following a security assessment, it has been decided... that as of tomorrow... labourers and merchants will again be permitted to enter Israel from Gaza through the Erez crossing," said Cogat, a unit of the Israeli defence ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs.

The crossing is used by 12,000 Palestinians with permits to enter Israel for work.

"Opening the crossing for merchants and labourers and the other civilian measures applied to the Gaza Strip are conditioned on the continued preservation of a stable security situation in the area," Cogat said.

On Saturday, Cogat announced it was closing Erez after militants in Gaza fired projectiles at Israel for four consecutive days, amid a second weekend of heavy violence at east Jerusalem's flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

The unrest sparked fears of a wider conflict, nearly one year after similar violence at Al Aqsa led to an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza-based militants.

No rockets have been fired from Gaza since Saturday morning.

Overnight on Sunday, a projectile was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the army said. Nobody claimed responsibility. Israel's military responded by firing artillery rounds into Lebanon.