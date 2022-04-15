Live: Ramadan Friday prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque after violence and police raids

Hundreds gathered at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound for Friday prayers despite violence throughout the morning that medics said left 152 Palestinians wounded.

Riot police said Palestinians hurled firecrackers and stones at officers after early morning prayers and they responded by entering the holy site to "disperse and push back [crowds to] enable the rest of the worshippers to leave the place safely."

Jordan condemned the Israeli police raid into the compound as "a flagrant violation".

