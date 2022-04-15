Live: Ramadan Friday prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque after violence and police raids

At least 150 people were injured in violence at the holy site

The National
Apr 15, 2022

Hundreds gathered at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound for Friday prayers despite violence throughout the morning that medics said left 152 Palestinians wounded.

Riot police said Palestinians hurled firecrackers and stones at officers after early morning prayers and they responded by entering the holy site to "disperse and push back [crowds to] enable the rest of the worshippers to leave the place safely."

Jordan condemned the Israeli police raid into the compound as "a flagrant violation".

Violence at Al Aqsa Mosque - In Pictures

Palestinians clean Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount following clashes with Israeli security forces. Reuters

Updated: April 15, 2022, 10:30 AM
