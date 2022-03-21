Egypt fixes prices of free-market bread to combat surge in cost

A staple for most of Egypt's 102 million people, virtually every loaf is now priced by the government

An Egyptian baker carries bread at a bakery in Cairo. Egypt has set the price of bread sold outside the state’s subsidised food card system. EPA
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo
Mar 21, 2022

Egypt has set the price of bread sold outside the state’s subsidised food card system.

The fixed prices will be applicable for three months and retailers who do not comply could face a fine of up to five million pounds ($286,200), Egypt said on Monday.

The decision by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli comes after a steep rise in its price over the past three weeks, which retailers attribute to higher wheat and energy prices on world markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE
Egypt to control price of 'free market' bread in Russia-Ukraine war fallout

It brings the price of virtually every loaf sold in Egypt under state control. Sixty per cent of Egypt’s 102 million people depend on the bread available under the subsidised food card system, which sells at 0.05 pounds a loaf.

The remainder of the population depends on the more expensive free-market bread.

Under the new pricing system, the price of a 45-gram, flat loaf is 0.50 pounds and 0.75 pounds for a 65-gram loaf. The price of a 90-gram loaf was fixed at one pound. Packaged bread available in supermarkets and grocery stores is now priced at 11.5 pounds a kilogram.

In return for the compliance of bakery owners, the government will provide them with wheat at pre-Ukraine war prices, it said.

The price of wheat has been rising steeply on the free market in Egypt since the war began, costing about 12,000 pounds a tonne, up from around 8,000 to 8,500 pounds.

Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer, with 80 per cent of the 13 million tonnes it procured in 2021 coming from Russia and Ukraine.

Bread is a staple for most Egyptians, who, signifying its importance, call it "eish," which means life or livelihood.

With about 30 per cent of Egyptians living under the poverty line, subsidised bread is a main source of carbs to most Egyptians who eat it with almost every meal. The price of bread has long been a politically sensitive issue. In 1977, an attempt by then-president Anwar Sadat to raise its price sparked deadly riots that forced him to back down.

Updated: March 21, 2022, 9:51 AM
EgyptMENA
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Beirut café celebrates World Down Syndrome Day against the odds
An image that illustrates this article London architect designs colonnade trio at Egypt's El Gouna resort town
An image that illustrates this article Lebanon charges Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
An image that illustrates this article Dozens hurt as two trains collide in Tunisia