Egypt fixes prices of free-market bread to combat surge in cost

Egypt has set the price of bread sold outside the state’s subsidised food card system.

The fixed prices will be applicable for three months and retailers who do not comply could face a fine of up to five million pounds ($286,200), Egypt said on Monday.

The decision by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli comes after a steep rise in its price over the past three weeks, which retailers attribute to higher wheat and energy prices on world markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It brings the price of virtually every loaf sold in Egypt under state control. Sixty per cent of Egypt’s 102 million people depend on the bread available under the subsidised food card system, which sells at 0.05 pounds a loaf.

The remainder of the population depends on the more expensive free-market bread.

Under the new pricing system, the price of a 45-gram, flat loaf is 0.50 pounds and 0.75 pounds for a 65-gram loaf. The price of a 90-gram loaf was fixed at one pound. Packaged bread available in supermarkets and grocery stores is now priced at 11.5 pounds a kilogram.

In return for the compliance of bakery owners, the government will provide them with wheat at pre-Ukraine war prices, it said.

The price of wheat has been rising steeply on the free market in Egypt since the war began, costing about 12,000 pounds a tonne, up from around 8,000 to 8,500 pounds.

Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer, with 80 per cent of the 13 million tonnes it procured in 2021 coming from Russia and Ukraine.

Bread is a staple for most Egyptians, who, signifying its importance, call it "eish," which means life or livelihood.

With about 30 per cent of Egyptians living under the poverty line, subsidised bread is a main source of carbs to most Egyptians who eat it with almost every meal. The price of bread has long been a politically sensitive issue. In 1977, an attempt by then-president Anwar Sadat to raise its price sparked deadly riots that forced him to back down.