Iran unveils new missile with reported region-wide range

Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range that would allow it to reach US bases in the region and targets inside Israel.

The missile uses solid fuel and has a range of 1,450 kilometres, Iranian state TV reported. It is called the Khaibar-buster, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.

The television report said the domestically manufactured weapon had high accuracy and could defeat missile shield systems. The information has not been independently verified.

Israel’s closest point to Iran is about 1,000km from the republic.

The report comes as negotiations continue in Vienna to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Iran, which has long said it does not seek nuclear weapons, insists its missile programme is only a deterrent.

Iran has missiles that can travel up to 2,000km.

Last month, it tested an engine for a solid-fuel rocket designed to launch satellites.