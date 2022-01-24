Syria and Russia begin joint air patrols along borders

Flightpath included Golan Heights armistice line with Israel

A Russian jet fighter prepares to take off from a base in Syria, where joint patrols with Syria's air force have been launched. AP
The National
Jan 24, 2022

Syrian and Russian military jets flew joint patrols in airspace along Syria's borders on Monday, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

The two countries plan to conduct the flights regularly, the Interfax news agency reported.

READ MORE
Syria battle between ISIS and Kurdish forces leaves 136 dead

The path of the group included the Golan Heights, the armistice line with Israel where there have been regular Israeli air strikes against suspected Iranian and Hezbollah positions. The group included fighter, fighter-bomber and early warning and control aircraft.

Russian forces have been present in Syria since 2015, when they helped turn the civil war's tide in favour of President Bashar Al Assad.

Witnesses and rebel sources said Russian jets bombed areas near the north-western Syrian city of Idlib, the last opposition-held bastion, in January.

Updated: January 24th 2022, 9:53 AM
SyriaRussiaMENA
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Lebanon's Hariri won't run in upcoming elections, says party member
An image that illustrates this article Syria and Russia begin joint air patrols along borders
An image that illustrates this article Tunisian pottery is a generation game - in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Duty Free expects $1.4bn in annual sales in 2022 as passenger traffic rebounds