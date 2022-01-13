Sudan braces for another day of anti-military protests

Sudanese protesters demanding an end to military rule are taking to the streets again on Thursday, turning up the heat on army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan to step aside and casting doubt on whether a UN initiative to ease the country out of its deepening political crisis could succeed.

Thursday’s rallies in the capital Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan were called by the Resistance Committees, a pro-democracy group that has been the driving force behind a series of street protests since a military coup in October upended the country’s democratic transition.

The committees and another pro-democracy group – the Sudanese Professionals Association – have rejected the UN initiative launched this week.

The UN is holding consultations with political parties, civil society groups and others as a prelude to a national dialogue.

The third major pro-democracy group – the Forces for Freedom and Change – has been less categorical, saying it will discuss the UN proposal while insisting the military must leave politics altogether as a prerequisite for any settlement.

Women chant slogans against the killing of demonstrators in street protests triggered by an October military coup in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman. AP

At least 60 people have been killed and thousands injured in the street protests that followed the October 25 coup led by Gen Al Burhan.

The use of excessive force by security forces against the protesters have placed additional pressure on Gen Al Burhan and his associates.

Pro-democracy activists say the use of live rounds, which caused most of the deaths, could not have happened without the general’s approval. Repeated appeals by Western powers and the UN to stop to the use of excessive force have gone unheeded.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 A man flashes the victory sign during a protest in Khartoum to denounce the October 2021 military coup in Sudan. AP

“The UN counts on the full co-operation of all parties, especially the authorities, to create an atmosphere conducive these consultations,” the UN in Sudan said on Wednesday night.

“These include immediately ending the use of violence against peaceful demonstrators, holding the perpetrators of such violence accountable, and preserving and protecting the human rights of the Sudanese people.”

Also on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation condemned “attacks” on medical facilities during protests, urging authorities to take steps to halt the practice.

Witnesses and hospital workers say members of security forces had chased protesters inside hospitals, assaulted staff and, in some cases, used stun grenades and tear gas on the premises. There have also been incidents when they prevented ambulances from ferrying the wounded to hospital.