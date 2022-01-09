Sudan stations troops across Khartoum as UN initiative is announced

Soldiers fanned out across Sudan's capital early on Thursday, sealing off several Nile bridges that connect central Khartoum with outlying districts and closing off roads leading to the military headquarters, witnesses said.

The large security operation was carried out in anticipation of another round of rallies by pro-democracy groups demanding an end to the army’s involvement in politics.

Witnesses said troops were also stationed near the city’s international airport, conducting searches of cars and passengers.

At least 60 protesters have been killed and hundreds injured in the protests, leading western powers to decry the use of excessive force by security forces.

The demonstrations on Thursday were particularly violent, with four protesters killed and about 200 injured, figures compiled by a medical group show.

Sunday’s planned rallies come a day after the UN announced it was sponsoring talks between Sudan’s political stakeholders to find a way out of the political crisis that has engulfed the nation since last year's coup.

Led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the military takeover upended the country’s democratic transition nearly three years after a popular uprising forced the army to remove dictator Omar Al Bashir from power in April 2019.

"It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process," UN special envoy on Sudan Volker Perthes said, announcing the talks.

"The [democratic] transition has faced major setbacks that have deeply affected the country since the military coup," he said.

"The subsequent and repeated violence against largely peaceful demonstrators has only served to deepen the mistrust among all political parties in Sudan."

A major pro-democracy group, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), said it has yet to receive details of the UN initiative, but emphasised that “peaceful mass action to defeat the October 25 coup and establish full civilian authority" will continue.

The FFC, an alliance of political parties and trade and professional unions, was the political patron and power base of the civilian-led government that took office after Al Bashir’s removal.

The government was dismissed along with former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok by Gen Al Burhan on October 25.

Mr Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 but stepped down on January 2, citing widening differences between the military and civilian politicians. He warned in his televised resignation address that Sudan was headed for disaster unless something is quickly done to end its political crisis.

His reinstatement was criticised as lending legitimacy to the coup and his departure created a political void, leaving the military in sole control.

The FFC and other major pro-democracy movements have repeatedly said they will accept nothing less than the military’s complete withdrawal from politics and the installation of a civilian government.

Gen Al Burhan has said the military is the ultimate guardian of the country’s democratic transition and promised elections in July 2023.

The deadly violence against protesters, which activists claim could not have happened without Gen Al Burhan’s approval, has deepened the distrust between the pro-democracy movement and the military.

Mr Perthes’s announcement of talks followed a telephone conversation between Gen Al Burhan and UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday.

The UN announcement was welcomed by the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"We urge all Sudanese political actors to seize this opportunity to restore the country's transition to civilian democracy," the four countries said in a joint statement. The Arab League also welcomed the talks.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Sudan.

UAE welcomes UN involvement

The countries, known as the Quad for Sudan, said: "We strongly support this UN-facilitated, Sudanese-led dialogue initiative. We urge all Sudanese political actors to seize this opportunity to restore the country’s transition to civilian democracy, in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration.

"We look forward to this being a result-oriented process that will guide the country towards democratic elections, in line with the Sudanese people’s manifest aspirations for freedom, democracy, peace, justice and prosperity."