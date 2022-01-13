Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi urges Sudan's parties to talk

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has called on Sudanese parties to agree on a roadmap to stabilise the country and hold elections at the end of the transition towards democracy.

The October 25 military takeover upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after 30 years of repression and international sanctions under autocrat Omar Al Bashir.

Following the takeover, Egypt did not sign a statement with the US, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE calling on the Sudanese military to restore the civilian-led government.

Speaking at a news conference at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, Mr El Sisi denied siding with either party in Sudan, The Associated Press reported. He said Egypt supported all parties of the transitional government and insisted his government doesn’t intervene in other country’s internal affairs.

“The situation in Sudan needs a political consensus among all existing forces, so it can be a way out of the current crisis,” he said.

The military takeover has plunged Sudan into political stalemate and relentless street protests that have brought the deaths of more than 60 people since October 25. Protesters want a fully civilian government to lead the government, while the military says it would only hand over power to an elected administration.

The turmoil intensified earlier this month following the resignation of embattled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok after he failed to reach a compromise between the military and the pro-democracy movement.

Mass demonstrations planned

Mr Hamdok had been removed in the coup only to be reinstated in November as part of an agreement with the military. The deal sidelined the pro-democracy movement, which has mobilised the street protests. Groups plan mass demonstrations across the country on Thursday to pressure the military.

Mr El Sisi’s call came as the United Nations began separate consultations earlier this week with Sudanese groups to build confidence between the military and the pro-democracy movement before they possibly engage in direct talks.

The UN mission in Sudan urged the military authorities on Wednesday to immediately cease a violent crackdown on protesters to help “create an atmosphere conducive to these consultations”.