Protests escalate in Sudan against military rule

Security forces used tear gas to disperse thousands of pro-democracy protesters demanding an end to military rule in Sudan on Thursday.

Tear gas was used against protesters in Khartoum and its twin cities of Umm Dorman and Bahri. There were similar protests in the cities of Port Sudan on the Red Sea, Atbara and Wad Medani, north and south of the capital respectively.

Army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan seized power in a coup on October 25, derailing Sudan's democratic transition nearly three years after dictator Omar Al Bashir was removed by the military in the wake of a popular uprising against his rule.

The coup drew strong international condemnation and led to the suspension of vital aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars by major donors like the US and World Bank. The African Union also suspended Sudan’s membership.

At home, the coup has sparked a series of major protest rallies in which nearly 60 people have been killed and hundreds injured, with security forces routinely using live rounds, rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas against protesters.

“Our marches will continue until we restore our revolution and our civilian government,” said Mojataba Hussein, a 23-year-old protester, in Khartoum.

Another demonstrator, 22-year-old Samar Al Tayeb, vowed not to stop protesting “until we get our country back".

In the hours before Thursday’s protests, authorities sealed off Nile bridges linking the greater Khartoum area and cut off internet and telephone services, an action they have taken at every protest to deny organisers the means to mobilise and co-ordinate.

Authorities also closed roads leading to the Nile-side Republican Palace and the army headquarters, both in central Khartoum.

Thousands of troops, police and fighters from a government-sanctioned militia have fanned out across the capital and its twin cities, manning checkpoints and concrete barriers blocking roads.

The protesters beat drums, chanted slogans demanding the military quits politics and hoisted posters bearing images of killed protesters.

Thursday’s protests come at a time when pressure is mounting on Gen Al Burhan and his associates to either step down or come up with a plan to end the political crisis that is acceptable to the pro-democracy movement.

The latter option, however, has become increasingly unlikely since Gen Al Burhan appears convinced that he and the other generals can ride out the mass protests.

The pro-democracy movement also appears to be in no mood for compromise, insisting that the military must step down and vowing to hold Gen Al Burhan accountable for the killing of the protesters.

In an attempt to appease the protesters, Gen Al Burhan on November 21 reinstated Abdalla Hamdok, the civilian prime minister he dismissed along with his government when he seized power in October.

However, Mr Hamdok resigned on Sunday, citing widening differences with the military. His resignation has deepened the crisis and led to increased pressure by Western powers on Gen Al Burhan and his associates.

On Tuesday, the US, European Union, Britain and Norway warned the military against naming a successor to Mr Hamdok, saying they would “not support a prime minister or government appointed without the involvement of a broad range of civilian stakeholders.”

