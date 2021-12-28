Fires break out at Syria's Latakia Port after Israeli attack

Fires have broken out in the container storage area of Syria's Latakia Port, after an Israeli missile attack.

The assault, the second on Latakia this month, damaged facades of a hospital, some residential buildings and shops.

Latakia, a Mediterranean port, is Syria's main commercial port.

"The Israeli 'aggression' caused big material damages and assessing its results is still a work in progress", the Syrian defence ministry said.

Israel has carried out frequent strikes against what it describes as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have been stationed over the past decade to support President Bashar Al Assad in the country's war.

Live footage aired by Syrian state TV showed flames and smoke in the container area.

"Firefighters are trying to put the fires out while ambulances arrived at the scene," a state TV reporter said.

Russia, which has been Mr Al Assad's most powerful ally during the war, operates an air base at Hmeimim about 20km away from Latakia.