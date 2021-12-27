Libyan parliament debates crucial election to end decade of chaos

Libya's parliament convened on Monday in a fresh bid to dispel confusion that has arisen since the last-minute postponement of the country’s first presidential election.

In what is seen as a breakthrough in the quest for unity and stability after a decade of instability and war, the 200-member parliament managed to secure more than the minimum number of 101 lawmakers required to hold the landmark session and make its decisions legally valid.

House of Representatives speaker-designate Fawzi Al Nuwari said in his opening statement that Libyans were calling for elections and national reconciliation.

“It’s high time all military and paramilitary forces acted in unison,” he said, referring to former rebels who toppled long-time autocrat Muammar Qaddafi and refused to disarm, while transforming into powerful militias that have played a key role in keeping the country in disarray, often fighting with one another.

Mr Al Nuwari stressed that the solution to political differences must be “Libyan — Libyan,” since the country has become the scene of another proxy war in the region, with different sides being backed up by powerful regional and international allies.

Before the start of the session, parliamentary spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said lawmakers would discuss a suggestion by the High National Election Commission to delay choosing the country's first democratically-elected president until January 24, 2022.

A newly established parliamentary committee had earlier said that it would be “impossible” to hold elections last Friday.

But some politicians and MPs have already said that it would be wise to draw a new political road map for the country and recommend holding the vote after two years, to set the stage properly. This recommendation was received with dismay by others, who warned against a serious political vacuum and yawning rift.

The different political powers had agreed to hold the presidential election on December 24 to be followed by a vote to choose a new parliament. But chaos was triggered after some candidates were disqualified, only to be readmitted later by court verdicts.

The candidacy of figures such as Qaddafi's son, Siaf Al Islam Al Qaddafi, has sparked a backlash from his opponents, who took to the streets last month with a display of tanks, anti-aircraft weapons and guided missiles in the north-western city of Zintan, where sentiment against the former regime runs deep.

In today's session, the election commission said in a report presented to lawmakers that there was a campaign of intimidation and threats against its lawyer.

“He was banned from entering courts considering appeals by some candidates,” it said. “The result is verdicts that have been issued in absentia and the courts have not been informed about our position.”

The oil rich country, which has also turned into a hub for trafficking and illegal immigration to Europe, was plunged into chaos after a Nato-backed uprising 10 years ago toppled Qaddafi. The country then split into rival governments after a disputed election in 2014 — one in the east, backed by the head of the self-styled National Libyan Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and an internationally-backed administration based in Tripoli.

The warring factions agreed in October 2020 on a permanent ceasefire, after UN-backed talks in Geneva, and formed an interim government in February of this year.

The United Nations and Western powers, including the US, the UK and France, have urged all sides not to reverse the gains made and return to square one.

