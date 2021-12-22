Libya: parliamentary committee recommends postponing presidential elections

Libya's highly anticipated December 24 presidential elections are facing postponement, according to a parliamentary committee letter to the speaker of parliament, Aguila Saleh.

Many had hoped the vote would mark the end of a long-running civil conflict that has widened political divisions and led to a proliferation of armed militias, economic crisis and human rights violations.

The UN estimates say more than 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are still in Libya.

Libya plunged into chaos after a Nato-backed uprising 10 years ago toppled long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi, before he was killed in a rebel ambush.

The country then split into rival governments – one in the east, backed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and an administration based in Tripoli.

Days before the polls were set to open, a final candidate list still had not been made public by the High National Election Commission, causing further suspicion among Libyan politicians, civilians and the international community that the vote would be pushed back.

A disagreement about the final list of candidates is one of the main reasons for the delay.

About 98 hopefuls have registered for candidacy, including a number of controversial candidates.

Qaddafi's son Saif Al Islam Qaddafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, and Field Marshal Haftar as well as interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who was accused by the UN of political bribery, are all planning to run.

Former interior minister Fathi Bashagha and Aref Ali Nayed, a former ambassador to the UAE who leads the liberal Ihya Libya party, are also running.

The UN's newly appointed Special Adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams, a former US diplomat, met Mr Dbeibah and Higher National Electoral Commission head Imad Al Sayeh a day after taking on her post in a bid to keep the elections on track.

However, scrutiny over Libya's electoral infrastructure has attracted criticism worldwide.

"The conditions of free, credible, democratic, consensual elections, an important link for the return of peace and stability in Libya, have not yet been met," said President of the UN Security Council Abdou Abarry earlier this month.

There is also a fear that the country will encounter more violence if the winning candidate is rejected and one or more of the losing parties rallies armed groups to challenge the outcome.

"The problem is the outcome of the election will be challenged by some parties and this will lead to violence. So the UN mission and international community is trying to generate a new political agreement to make sure the elections can happen without a major uptick of violence," said Elie Abouaoun, director of the United States Institute of Peace Middle East and North Africa Programmes.