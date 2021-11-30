Saudi Arabia artist paints Riyadh's walls atop a crane

All photos: Reuters

Saudi mural artist Noura bint Saidan puts the final touches to her mural creation of Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The mural of Umm Kulthum is one of 16 large-scale murals depicting famous singers and writers from the Middle East, as part of the Riyadh Season.

Noura learned how to operate a crane to make it easier for her to paint her murals.

She spent 21 days working on her creation.

Noura is proud her murals are considered among the most important landmarks on the Boulevard.

She said one of her most important goals was to spread Saudi art around the world.

Egyptian singer Abdel Halim Hafez also features in the artist's creation.

Nature and art blend perfectly in this section of Noura's mural on the Boulevard.

The mural artist seen with the tools of her trade as she completes the finishing touches for her Riyadh Season installation.