Egypt's first State Council female judges sworn in

About 100 Egyptian women have been sworn in as the first female judges to join the country’s State Council, a top tribunal that rules on administrative disputes and reviews draft laws.

The swearing-in ceremony came seven months after President Abdel Fatah El Sisi ordered that women should join the State Council and the prosecution service, hitherto the only two judicial bodies that are exclusively male.

Mohamed Hossam El Din, head of the Council of State, speaks to newly appointed female judges of the State Lawsuits Authority after the swearing-in ceremony at the State Council headquarters in Giza, Egypt October 19, 2021. Reuters

“They are an important addition to the State Council,” the council’s chief judge, Mohamed Hossam El Din, told the Tuesday ceremony.

The State Council was created in the 1940s as an independent body mandated to rule on administrative and disciplinary cases as well as appeals. Besides draft legislation, it reviews contracts in which the government or a government-linked body is a party.

The swearing-in of the 98 female judges was the latest step in Mr El Sisi’s drive to empower women in this patriarchal and majority Muslim nation of 100 million people.

A constitutional amendment was adopted nearly three years ago that gave women 25 per cent of all seats in parliament’s two houses.

The current Egyptian government led by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli has a record eight female ministers.