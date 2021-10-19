Man falls to death from hot-air balloon in Israel

A man has fallen to his death from a hot-air balloon in Israel after clinging to the balloon’s basket as it took off, Israeli police said on Tuesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was working as ground crew near Afula, the site of the balloon’s take-off. According to The Times of Israel, he landed on a moving car from a height of about 100 metres. The car’s occupants were unharmed.

Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the incident. Police said it was unclear why the man was clinging to the balloon’s basket when it took off.

The balloon's pilot initially tried to land but could not do so in time. Following the incident, he brought the balloon back to the ground safely.