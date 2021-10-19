Man falls to death from hot-air balloon in Israel

Reports say he clung to the balloon's basket on take-off before falling 100m on to a moving car

The National
Oct 19, 2021

A man has fallen to his death from a hot-air balloon in Israel after clinging to the balloon’s basket as it took off, Israeli police said on Tuesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was working as ground crew near Afula, the site of the balloon’s take-off. According to The Times of Israel, he landed on a moving car from a height of about 100 metres. The car’s occupants were unharmed.

Read more
Up to 16 feared dead in Texas hot air balloon crash
Five killed in New Mexico as hot air balloon crashes into power lines

Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the incident. Police said it was unclear why the man was clinging to the balloon’s basket when it took off.

The balloon's pilot initially tried to land but could not do so in time. Following the incident, he brought the balloon back to the ground safely.

Updated: October 19th 2021, 10:34 AM
Israel
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Man falls to death from hot-air balloon in Israel
An image that illustrates this article Brother of Manchester Arena bomber leaves UK before hearing
An image that illustrates this article UAE-funded field hospital under construction in Gaza
An image that illustrates this article Recovery under way in Mena countries but dangers loom, IMF says