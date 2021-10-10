Jordan ministers resign before expected Cabinet reshuffle

Jordan’s prime minister has told his ministers to resign, state TV reported on Sunday. It is a procedural move before an expected government reshuffle on Monday.

Cabinet changes and reshuffles are frequent in Jordan, which has had at least a dozen governments since King Abdullah II ascended to the throne in 1999.

Read More King Abdullah tells of campaign to undermine Jordan

It would be the fourth reshuffle since Bisher Al Khasawneh became prime minister a year ago.

The king exercises all significant powers in Jordan. He appoints government and ministers, commands the military and decides foreign policy.

Jordan is in recession and unemployment is officially at a record high of 24 per cent. But the government expects economic growth of 2 per cent by the end of the year.

A committee formed by the king submitted proposals to him on political reforms last week that do not touch upon his powers.

Finance Minister Mohamad Al Ississ, regarded as a pivotal figure in Jordan's relationship with the International Monetary Fund, and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, retained their positions in the previous reshuffles.

In February, Justice Minister Bassam Al Talhouni and Interior Minister Samir Mubaidin were fired after they broke Covid-19 rules in public.

Health Minister Nazir Obeidat was sacked in March following the deaths of at least seven coronavirus patients after a public hospital in central Jordan ran out of oxygen.