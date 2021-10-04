Jordan’s Royal Court says media reports about king's properties abroad 'exaggerated'

Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court said on Monday that King Abdullah II owns several properties in the West and that he "personally funded" their purchase.

“The cost of these properties and all related expenditures have been personally funded by His Majesty,” the Royal Court said.

The statement came in response to reports in The Washington Post and other international media that the monarch had spent more than $106 million buying real estate in the US and the UK between 2003 and 2017.

The reports included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts, the Royal Court said.

"None of these expenses have been funded by the state budget or treasury,” the statement read. “This also applies to the personal expenditures of His Majesty and his family."

The statement said the kingdom’s public finances and foreign aid “are fully accounted for by the government and donor entities”.

The property purchases were not made public out of “security and privacy concerns, and not out of secrecy or an attempt to hide them”, the Royal Court said.