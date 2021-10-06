Nobel prize winner Ardem Patapoutian awarded Lebanese Order of Merit

Lebanese President Michel Aoun awarded Lebanon-born Ardem Patapoutian the national Order of Merit on Wednesday, in recognition of his scientific and medical achievements.

Dr Patapoutian and his colleague David Julius were named the winners of the Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday after making breakthrough findings on how people sense heat, cold and touch.

Mr Aoun said Dr Patapoutian’s “unprecedented” achievement reflected the potential of Lebanon and its people.

“I received with pride the news of your winning of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine 2021” Mr Aoun said.

“All of humanity will be grateful for the results of your medical research, which represents an important contribution to scientific efforts aimed at promoting prevention and treatment in the health field, and for a more comprehensive understanding of the functions of the human body."

Dr Patapoutian, a professor of neuroscience at Scripps Research Institute in California and an American University of Beirut alumnus, left Lebanon in the 1980s, a few months after being captured and held by armed militants.

He is the first AUB alumnus to win a Nobel Prize.

“I remember with fondness: my sports club where I played basketball [not well, see height above] and table tennis [local champ!], our trips to the Mediterranean Sea and the wooded mountains surrounding Beirut, and the beautiful campus of the American University of Beirut, where I attended one year of undergraduate classes as a pre-med major,” he wrote in an autobiography for the Kavli Prize.

AUB said on Monday it was proud to have Dr Patapoutian receive the Nobel prize.

Dr Patapoutian was a chemistry major at AUB between 1985-86 and was placed on the dean’s honour list, the university said.

Last year, Dr Patapoutian shared with Dr Julius the Kavli Prize in Neuroscience. The two Americans also won the Rosenstiel Award for Distinguished Work in Basic Medical Research in 2019.

Dr Patapoutian’s latest research identified genes that control sensitivity to touch and have a role in how people sense motion and how the body deals with blood pressure, respiration and bladder control.

He said his research had shone light on fundamental human behaviour, which many people rarely question. "In science, many times, it’s the things that we take for granted that are of high interest," he said.

"Being in the field of sensing touch and pain, this was kind of the big elephant in the room... it was a difficult question to answer."