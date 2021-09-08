Lebanon's AUB overseas expansion plans draw fire after cuts

The American University of Beirut’s plans to expand with two international campuses has sparked anger among students months after it imposed widespread cuts and hiked fees as a result of Lebanon’s economic crisis.

The plans were announced by university president Fadlo Khuri in his speech at the 156th opening day ceremony on Monday.

“To further diversify, over the course of the next 12 to 24 months we hope to launch new AUB campuses, one to the west and one to the east of our eternal home in Beirut,” Mr Khuri told students.

“These campuses will allow the interchange of ideas, knowledge and purpose with our campus in Beirut and spread the unique culture of our magnificent university, enhancing both AUB’s diversity and its excellence simultaneously.”

A clarification from the university said the new campuses would be “one to the west and one to the east of Lebanon to reach students who can no longer come here”.

It stressed that the university would “remain strongly anchored in Beirut”.

But students said they were angry at the move months after financial issues caused the university to lay off staff.

“They kicked out people last year,” Bashar, an industrial engineering student, told The National. "Opening new campuses now is a very stupid move from them. They said they didn’t have enough funding.

“They let go so many employees in such a terrible way. All together they kicked out 850 employees, so we don’t support what they are doing at all. I hope they don’t get to open the campuses.”

Another student, Yara, took to Twitter to announce her frustrations after faculty from her department were among those fired last year.

AUB in july 2020 after firing 800 workers without notice, ending their livelihood and benefits, while coordinating with the army to prevent any resistance: “Sorry we’re so broke we had to😭”



AUB 13 months later: “Let’s open new campuses abroad 😍” https://t.co/QPaaSRtcYE — Nizar Hassan || نزار حسن (@Nizhsn) September 6, 2021

“Department of psychology at AUB: 7 out of 12 faculty members have left, extreme shortage of courses, psych students rejected from grad school because of weak curriculum, threatened to close down," Yara tweeted.

“AUB: Let’s spend our money on building new campuses instead of funding our psych dept."

A philosophy student told The National: "The management is as bad as the country's politicians. They have no care for the people who make up the institution.

"We are the first to get punished and the last ones to be rewarded. I don't trust them for one second."

In May, Mr Khuri warned that the school was facing the worst crisis in its history as Lebanon’s economic crisis slashed revenues.

Last June the university, widely regarded as among the most prestigious in the region, fired about 850 members of staff as part of cost-cutting measures, while more cuts followed in May.

The university did not respond to requests for further information about the expansion.

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

