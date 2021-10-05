WhatsApp down: how parts of the Middle East came to depend on the messaging service

Facebook and WhatsApp have long been staples of Middle East communication, with the former's use in the region expanding from fewer than 20 million users a decade ago to almost 200 million today. WhatsApp has also become progressively more important, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Both platforms have grown rapidly in recent times, especially in countries such as Iraq, which once had little internet access owing to lack of landline networks.

So when both services went down on Monday, people in the region were as perturbed as the rest of the world.

A PricewaterhouseCoopers survey of 500 people in the region last year found that 75 per cent of respondents increased their use of the messaging service during the pandemic.

Last year, health services increased their use of the app to tackle emergencies during the pandemic.

In Tunisia, it became common for doctors to use WhatsApp to send pictures of medical scans to health centres in Tunis for further analysis.

“In Egypt, we use WhatsApp to exchange information in the hospital. It has been a major problem since this outage. It was the main method of communication in a lot of hospitals,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Other uses included allowing religious leaders to stay in touch with congregations, something that became especially vital when services in mosques were restricted during the pandemic.

When WhatsApp went down on Monday, Dar Al Ifta, one of Egypt’s foremost Islamic advisory organisations, told followers that TikTok could still be used to find the latest updates from the religious body.

Its Telegram account could also be used as a backup to Instagram, the organisation said.

Lebanon's WhatsApp tax

Even before the pandemic, the app was especially popular in places where the public have become disgruntled by patchy telecoms services.

That became clear in late 2019 when the Lebanese government, facing an economic crisis, proposed a $6 monthly tax on WhatsApp users.

The resulting protests forced the government to backtrack, but the episode came to symbolise how many Lebanese people had become tired of inadequate government policy.

In June, Algeria blocked access to most social media platforms for five days, ostensibly as a crackdown on exam cheating. It is a practice other countries have followed, including Iraq and Ethiopia.

Iraq repeatedly shut down not only social media, but cut internet across the country during mass protests in 2019, in which Iran-backed militias killed at least 500 demonstrators as tens of thousands of people gathered to protest in major cities.

Referencing the protest movement and the many Iraqis who remain detained without trial or abducted by militias, Iraq’s delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross urged its Twitter followers on Tuesday to imagine being unable to contact an abducted loved one.

“Yesterday, #Facebook, #Instagram & #WhatsApp were down. It was such an annoying feeling not to be able to check-in & reach out to our loved ones. This is a lot like what the families of the #missing are going through everyday. Everyday, day after day."

Protests in Iraq since the October 2019 "Tishreen movement" abated during the pandemic and the current government of Mustafa Al Kadhimi has refrained from using internet blackouts.

But within weeks of protests abating due to lockdowns and harsh security crackdowns, Iraqis were back finding new ways to use Whatsapp, and doctors were soon giving remote health consultations using the app.