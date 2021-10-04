Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in major outage

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users worldwide reported being unable to access apps and websites belonging to the social media services on Monday evening.

Error reporting website Downdetector showed they stopped working shortly before 8pm, with more than 20,000 reports of problems with Facebook and Instagram.

Downdetector tracks websites only by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The blockage might affect a larger number of users.

Messages on Instagram and WhatsApp would not send, and new content would not load. Facebook’s main webpage returned a message saying the site could not be reached.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said on Twitter: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

WhatsApp tweeted that it was “aware that some people are experiencing issues”.

The company is notoriously coy about the causes of its service interruptions, which affect three of the world’s most-used apps.

In 2019, after most of its services were inaccessible for more than 14 hours in the worst disruption it has faced, the company blamed a "server configuration change" for a "cascading series of issues".

Shares in the social media giant plummeted earlier on Sunday after a whistleblower revealed herself for the first time and accused the company of putting profit over the safety of its users.

Facebook’s shares fell by as much as 4.5 per cent on Monday morning in New York, hitting $327.66, their lowest level since June 21.

The revelations have ignited a firestorm for Facebook in Washington as politicians accuse the company of covering up internal research about its negative effects.

