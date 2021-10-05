The best meme reactions to WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram going down as Twitter steps up

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for about six hours yesterday, leaving as many as 2.7 billion global users without their digital versions of fidget spinners.
Naturally, the masses migrated away from any Facebook-operated apps over to Twitter, which seemed ready to welcome the online crowds.
Quick to react to the flood of users, the Twitter account simply tweeted, "hello literally everyone".
The tweet received a lot of attention, with 2.9 million likes, 556,855 retweets and 179,017 quote tweets at the time of writing.
Plenty of brands engaged with the tweet. Instagram's official account replied, "Hi and happy Monday", with a stressed face emoji. The McDonald's account replied: "hi what can i get u", to which Twitter replied, "59.6 million nuggets for my friends".
Other notable names to respond to Twitter's viral tweet include singer Adele, who added fuel to rumours that new music is coming our way when she responded, "Hiya babes!"
And Microsoft Teams sent a tongue-in-cheek reply to Twitter, writing: "*unmutes mic* Hey everyone."
Teams was the target of one widely shared tweet from Twitter user @p_trickwoodcock, who joked: "Why can it never be Teams" when retweeting a story about WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram going down.
Netflix entered the conversation with a very timely Squid Game meme:
Squid Game memes were prevalent during the outage, as comedy site Funny or Die got in on the joke with back-to-back memes from the hit Korean show.
The fact three of the biggest social media apps were owned by one company was highlighted by one Twitter user who used a Squid Game dalgona meme to illustrate his point.
UAE meme account, Dubai Problems, looked into the internet's past for social media comfort, joking that they were "finally getting round to updating my MySpace Bio".
A classic The IT Crowd meme was given a good run:
Mr Bean as Twitter, showing off his ability to stretch his legs next to a bandaged up hospital patient – meant to denote Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – was another widely shared video:
And finally, some simple word play made a lot of people laugh, with one Twitter user renaming The Social Network, the 2010 film about Mark Zuckerberg, the "The Social Notwork".