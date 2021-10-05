The best meme reactions to WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram going down as Twitter steps up

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for about six hours yesterday, leaving as many as 2.7 billion global users without their digital versions of fidget spinners.

Naturally, the masses migrated away from any Facebook-operated apps over to Twitter, which seemed ready to welcome the online crowds.

Quick to react to the flood of users, the Twitter account simply tweeted, "hello literally everyone".

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

The tweet received a lot of attention, with 2.9 million likes, 556,855 retweets and 179,017 quote tweets at the time of writing.

Plenty of brands engaged with the tweet. Instagram's official account replied, "Hi and happy Monday", with a stressed face emoji. The McDonald's account replied: "hi what can i get u", to which Twitter replied, "59.6 million nuggets for my friends".

The official social media accounts for Twitter and McDonalds interact during the Facebook outage. Photo: Twitter

Other notable names to respond to Twitter's viral tweet include singer Adele, who added fuel to rumours that new music is coming our way when she responded, "Hiya babes!"

ahdfljhadsjdlash ADELE?!?! — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

And Microsoft Teams sent a tongue-in-cheek reply to Twitter, writing: "*unmutes mic* Hey everyone."

Teams was the target of one widely shared tweet from Twitter user @p_trickwoodcock, who joked: "Why can it never be Teams" when retweeting a story about WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram going down.

Twitter user @p_trickwoodcock laments that Microsoft Teams has not gone down with the Facebook outage. Photo: Twitter

Netflix entered the conversation with a very timely Squid Game meme:

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

Squid Game memes were prevalent during the outage, as comedy site Funny or Die got in on the joke with back-to-back memes from the hit Korean show.

me going back on instagram as soon as it went back up pic.twitter.com/Z0xpzFVAiz — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) October 4, 2021

The fact three of the biggest social media apps were owned by one company was highlighted by one Twitter user who used a Squid Game dalgona meme to illustrate his point.

Once a wise man said don't put all your eggs(Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram) in one basket(server). #Facebookdown pic.twitter.com/LnTQlz0pEQ — Muzammil Shahid (@Muzammilmalik45) October 5, 2021

UAE meme account, Dubai Problems, looked into the internet's past for social media comfort, joking that they were "finally getting round to updating my MySpace Bio".

Finally getting round to updating my MySpace Bio. pic.twitter.com/vKcGNlhsEA — Dubai Problems (@dubaiproblems_) October 4, 2021

A classic The IT Crowd meme was given a good run:

Facebook and Instagram went down yesterday.

Tech support: pic.twitter.com/NkNcucd7IJ — Irena Buzarewicz (@IrenaBuzarewicz) October 5, 2021

Mr Bean as Twitter, showing off his ability to stretch his legs next to a bandaged up hospital patient – meant to denote Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – was another widely shared video:

Facebook and Instagram down pic.twitter.com/T22UiaFqZX — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) October 4, 2021

And finally, some simple word play made a lot of people laugh, with one Twitter user renaming The Social Network, the 2010 film about Mark Zuckerberg, the "The Social Notwork".