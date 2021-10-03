Hamas leaders gather in Cairo to discuss prisoner swap with Israel

Hamas movement and Israel will meet in Cairo this week to finalise a prisoner exchange being mediated by Egypt, security officials said on Sunday.

The Egyptian officials said Hamas leaders were arriving from Gaza and Qatar, where the group’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and other senior figures reside.

Palestinian cadets at a police college run by the Hamas-led interior ministry in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photo: Reuters

Hamas is believed to hold two Israeli civilians – Avner Mengistu and Hisham Al Sayed. It also has the bodies of two Israeli soldiers – Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin – who were killed in the 2014 war between the two sides.

Hamas wants Israel to release more than 1,100 prisoners in exchange.

The group’s politburo will first meet in Cairo this week before talks begin with officials from Egypt’s top spy agency, the General Directorate of Intelligence. Negotiations will focus on the prisoner swap and plans for the reconstruction of Gaza, according to the officials.

Officials from Egypt's intelligence agency have routinely led contacts with Israel and the Palestinians, a reflection of Cairo’s perception of the issue as a matter of national security.

Egypt, which has borders with Gaza and Israel, has for years mediated between Hamas and its Israeli enemies.

Cairo negotiated a truce in May that ended an 11-day war between the two in which at least 250 Palestinians were killed in hundreds of Israeli air strikes on Gaza. Rockets fired by Gaza militants killed 13 people in Israel.

Since this diplomatic success, Egypt has been emboldened to do more to pave the way for a resumption of the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations that collapsed seven years ago.

Egypt’s latest bid to reconcile Hamas and the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority in June failed to produce any results, with both sides continuing to be at odds since the militant group seized Gaza from the PA in 2007.

The PA exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, while Hamas has ruled Gaza for 14 years.

Israel insists on securing the prisoner exchange before it can allow reconstruction in Gaza to proceed. Egypt is hoping to lead this reconstruction effort and has already set aside $500 million for it. It was Egyptian equipment that removed the debris from hundreds of buildings in the enclave shortly after last summer’s war ended.

Looking ahead, the Egyptian officials said Cairo would like to see a high-profile, international summit convened in which key regional and international players would discuss ways to breathe life into the stalled Middle East peace process.

Egypt, alongside the US, has traditionally played a mediation role in the Arab-Israeli conflict. This role has been made possible, and credible, by its own US-sponsored 1979 peace treaty with the Israelis and its common borders with Gaza and Israel.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their meeting in Sharm El Sheikh last month. Photo: Reuters.

In recent weeks, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi held talks in Cairo with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II. Last month, he met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

It was the first public meeting between an Egyptian president and an Israeli prime minister in a decade.