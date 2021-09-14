Egyptian doctors arrested over video demanding nurse kneels to a dog

The three men are accused of bullying a hospital nurse whom they had authority over, prosecutors said. AFP

Three health workers at a Cairo hospital have been detained after a video clip showed them appearing to bully a nurse and demanding he kneel to a dog.

Egypt's Prosecutor General Hamada El Sawy ordered the detention of a senior doctor, a second – lower-ranked – and another hospital employee after the video on charges of bullying, abuse of power and contempt of religion. All three are in police custody while authorities investigate the charges.

"The three men are accused of bullying a hospital nurse whom they had authority over," Mr El Sawy said. One of the doctors, he said, had tried to evade arrest before being detained.

"While abusing their power and exploiting his weakness, the men's intent was to ridicule and demean [the nurse]."

The Egyptian Health Ministry said the senior doctor implicated in the incident had been fired.

Quote While abusing their power and exploiting his weakness, the men's intent was to ridicule and demean him Egypt's chief prosecutor

The video, which appeared online at the weekend appears to show medical staff reprimanding an older nurse, saying he had insulted the dog of one of the doctors. The video is believed to have been shot by one of the accused who does not appear in the frame.

The men tell the nurse he must follow their direction if he wishes to keep his job and make him jump over a skipping rope held at each end as they repeatedly insult and hit the nurse with a stick as he protests at his treatment. At one point, the nurse is threatened with electrocution.

They then appear to demand the nurse give a military salute to the dog and kneel before the animal. The nurse protests, saying that it would be a sin to do so and the video ends.

Read more Reported shark attack causes panic and closes beaches on Egypt's north coast

The video caused a wave of indignation on social media, partly because of the high rank of one of the doctors implicated but also because the nurse appeared to have been told to kneel to the animal in prayer – an act that could contravene Egypt's strict laws against insulting religion.

The senior doctor implicated in the case, who is also the owner of the dog in question, made a televised statement on Sunday saying that the video was misconstrued and had been meant as a joke.

He told popular Egyptian talk show host Amr Adeeb that he had known the nurse for more than 20 years and had a close relationship with the man.

The nurse also phoned in to the show to explain that the incident happened more than six months ago and that it was after the accused's old dog had died, leaving him depressed.

He said that when the doctor came to work with a new dog he made light of the old animal's death causing the man to become angry and demand that he make it up to the new dog.

The nurse said he did what was being asked of him because he knew it was a joke and said he had no idea the videos would be posted online. The alleged victim also said he did not like the publicity surrounding the incident and that his family had seen the exchange.

Public prosecutors are also investigating who leaked the videos.