As wildfires dampen, misinformation threatens more lives in Algeria

The raging wildfires in Algeria have killed at least 90 people have been declared , but some fear conspiracy theories surrounding the blazes could lead to more destruction.

Algeria has been witnessing the worst wildfires in its history, across 19 provinces in the north of the country for more than a week. The Kabylie region is the worst affected area.

When the fires started, the blame game began. The Minister of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Kamel Beldjoud, said the wildfires that broke out in various parts of Tizi Ouzou, the main province of Kabylie, on August 9 were caused by criminals.

“Only criminal hands can be behind 50 fires breaking out at the same time in various parts of the province,” he told reporters during a visit to the province on August 10, although no arrests have yet been made.

Others like blogger Amir Dz who lives in France and has more than 100,000 followers, accused the “deep state” of being behind the fires to subjugate residents. Historically, relations between the people of Kabylie, who are part of the Amazigh, and the state have been tense.

On August 11, Djamel Bensmail, 38, was killed outside a police station in Larbaa Nath Irathen, a village ravaged by flames in the Tizi Ouzou province.

That day, rumours accompanied by video spread on Facebook, the most widely used social media site in Algeria, that the perpetrator of the fires had been seen in the area. These were later deleted.

Bensmail, who is not from the region, had said he travelled to the area to help with relief efforts.

As soon as he learnt of the crowd’s suspicions, Bensmail sought police protection. But the crowd that outnumbered members of the police force dragged him out of a police van, beat him and set him on fire.

The gruesome crime was captured in a video that went viral on Facebook before being taken down by the platform.

The brutality of the crime and the racist comments chanted by the mainly Amazigh crowd against the Arab Bensmail have left the wider public in shock, with some staging protests calling for retribution.

The country's Minister of Telecommunications criticised Facebook, threatening to file a lawsuit against it over the hate comments allowed on the platform.

Police have given reassurances they will bring those responsible to justice and say they have arrested 61 suspects. Some of the 61 appeared in videos released by law enforcement purporting to reveal their links to the separatist Movement for the self-determination of Kabylie, but the public remains sceptical.

Some cast doubts over the authenticity of the video confessions, while others had noted earlier that even if the perpetrators were arrested, justice cannot be done.

Meanwhile, opposition activist and journalist Abdou Semmar, who is currently in France, said he has information that contradicts the government version of Bensmail’s case.

Although the killing of Bensmail triggered many divisive and hateful comments, it was the result of wide-scale misinformation that preceded the incident.

Lyazid Tazibt stands with his brother Khelaf inside their home that was burnt following a wildfire in the village of Ait Sid Ali, in the northeastern Bejaia province, Algeria.

For example, the Facebook page of privately-owned El Djazairia One TV channel with more than six million followers posted a video on August 11, captioned: “The moment two people were caught red-handed while starting fires in Larbaa Nath Irathen in Tizi-Ouzou”. Despite the dramatic headline, the video didn't show any people in the act of setting fires.

The video, which was taken down after Bensmail’s murder, triggered thousands of angry comments calling for those who have been caught to be burnt alive.

In a televised speech the day after the Bensmail’s killing, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said: “Some fires have been caused by high temperatures but criminal hands were behind most of them.”

No arrests have yet been made, despite the government’s insistence they were set on purpose.

Whether it was a criminal act or a human mistake that caused the fire, environment experts say climate change is playing a role.

A view shows a burnt area following a wildfire in the village of Ait Sid Ali, in the northeastern Bejaia province, Algeria

“Even if it’s criminal, we cannot escape climate change,” said Ali, an expert in forest management in the city of Tigzirt, who asked for his surname not to be used.

He said the government needed to shift its position to prevention by enacting environmental protection laws and raising awareness in schools, as well as buying equipment to deal with fires.

Algeria is believed to be one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

The fires took place amid a heatwave sweeping across the region that saw temperatures in the country reach 46°C. Other Mediterranean countries – such as Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and Lebanon – suffered from fires too.

The government “has clearly underestimated their necessity and the bureaucracy did the rest”, said Akram Kharief, an Algerian political journalist who focuses on defence and security issues in the North African region.

Residents of the affected areas feel let down by the government.

“I had to leave my house when the fire started last week," said Hanane, a GP who lives in Tizi Ouzou and asked for her surname not to be used.

"My husband had to go to his village to bring his parents who didn’t want to leave their house and their farm. My in-laws are devastated; all their savings were invested in the farm. The government deployed civil protection but that wasn't enough to save our belongings. They failed us. Now it's all gone.”

“How do you restart a life at 70?” Hanane wondered, referring to her in-laws.

For people like Hanane, their suffering was compounded by the conspiracy theories that led to Bensmail’s killing.

"I went on social media to check on the aid coming to our villages, and I wish I didn't. The murder of the young man is like a nightmare, alienating an entire region."

The incident prompted some calls to withhold aid for the area.

"I truly hope we can all figure out how to heal from this national double tragedy,” Hanane said.

This article was written in collaboration with Egab

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

