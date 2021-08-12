Israeli FM Lapid opens diplomatic mission to Morocco

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated his country’s diplomatic mission to Morocco on Thursday, during the first visit to Rabat by a top Israeli envoy in nearly two decades.

On the second of a two-day visit to the North African kingdom, Mr Lapid wore a face mask decorated with the countries’ flags as he cut a ribbon to open Israel’s representative office.

“What did we achieve from all these years, during which the relations between our two ancient and proud nations were severed? Nothing,” the foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“What did our citizens gain? Nothing. Today, we are changing this,” he said, standing alongside his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

Mr Lapid’s visit marks the first time an Israeli foreign minister has visited Morocco since 2003, after Rabat closed its diplomatic mission to Tel Aviv following the outbreak of the second Palestinian uprising.

The two nations resumed relations in December, as part of a US-backed deal which saw Washington recognise Moroccan sovereignty over the contested territory of Western Sahara.

After the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, Morocco became the fourth Arab nation to normalise ties with Israel last year. The Palestinian leadership rejected the agreements.

During Mr Lapid’s visit, Mr Bourita said Morocco’s King Mohammed VI “called for the resumption of negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis to reach a lasting solution based on the two-state solution”.

MFA Bourita: Regarding the situation in the Middle East, HM the King, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, called for the resumption of negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis to reach a lasting solution based on the two-state solution living side by side in peace. pic.twitter.com/VLZzdZsphS — Moroccan Diplomacy 🇲🇦 (@Marocdiplo_EN) August 11, 2021

The two foreign ministers on Tuesday signed co-operation deals in areas such as culture and aviation.

Direct flights between the countries were launched last month, a route which is expected to benefit the sizeable Moroccan community in Israel.

More than 275,000 Moroccans have emigrated to Israel since the country was founded in 1948, the Central Bureau of Statistics says.

Mr Lapid is due to visit a synagogue in Casablanca, a city known for its Jewish community, before returning to Israel.

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents

The specs: 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Price, base: Dh1.2 million Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 725hp @ 6,500pm Torque: 900Nm @ 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.3L / 100km (estimate)

The biog Fast facts on Neil Armstrong’s personal life: Armstrong was born on August 5, 1930, in Wapakoneta, Ohio

He earned his private pilot’s license when he was 16 – he could fly before he could drive

There was tragedy in his married life: Neil and Janet Armstrong’s daughter Karen died at the age of two in 1962 after suffering a brain tumour. She was the couple’s only daughter. Their two sons, Rick and Mark, consulted on the film

After Armstrong departed Nasa, he bought a farm in the town of Lebanon, Ohio, in 1971 – its airstrip allowed him to tap back into his love of flying

In 1994, Janet divorced Neil after 38 years of marriage. Two years earlier, Neil met Carol Knight, who became his second wife in 1994

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

US households add $601bn of debt in 2019 American households borrowed another $601 billion (Dh2.2bn) in 2019, the largest yearly gain since 2007, just before the global financial crisis, according to February data from the New York Federal Reserve Bank. Fuelled by rising mortgage debt as homebuyers continued to take advantage of low interest rates, the increase last year brought total household debt to a record high, surpassing the previous peak reached in 2008 just before the market crash, according to the report. Following the 22nd straight quarter of growth, American household debt swelled to $14.15 trillion by the end of 2019, the New York Fed said in its quarterly report. In the final three months of the year, new home loans jumped to their highest volume since the fourth quarter of 2005, while credit cards and auto loans also added to the increase. The bad debt load is taking its toll on some households, and the New York Fed warned that more and more credit card borrowers — particularly young people — were falling behind on their payments. "Younger borrowers, who are disproportionately likely to have credit cards and student loans as their primary form of debt, struggle more than others with on-time repayment," New York Fed researchers said.

RESULT West Brom 2 Liverpool 2

West Brom: Livermore (79'), Rondón (88' )

Liverpool: Ings (4'), Salah (72')

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

FIXTURES All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Predictions Predicted winners for final round of games before play-offs: Friday: Delhi v Chennai - Chennai

Saturday: Rajasthan v Bangalore - Bangalore

Saturday: Hyderabad v Kolkata - Hyderabad

Sunday: Delhi v Mumbai - Mumbai

Sunday - Chennai v Punjab - Chennai Final top-four (who will make play-offs): Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore

The biog Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai. Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

