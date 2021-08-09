Egypt's Red Sea resorts receive first flights from Russia after 6-year ban is lifted

Passengers wait to check in at Domodedovo International Airport outside Moscow for the first flight from Russia to Egypt's Red Sea region in six years. AP

A flight carrying tourists from Russia to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts arrived on Monday, ending a six-year flight ban imposed after the 2015 bombing of a Russian passenger jet that killed everyone on board.

Egyptair flight MS724 was welcomed with a traditional water salute at Hurghada International Airport to celebrate the return of one of the most important demographics for the Red Sea tourism industry.

The 300 passengers were greeted with gifts, balloons and flowers as they disembarked.

The airline said it would operate seven flights a week from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt's other large Red Sea resort city, now that Russia had approved revamped flight security measures.

Russian officials said eight airlines in the country would operate flights to the two resorts from 43 cities. But St Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, was not included.

The first Russian-operated flight was scheduled to land in Hurghada on Monday afternoon, followed by another to Sharm El Sheikh a couple of hours later.

Both flights are being operated by Rossiya, a subsidiary of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot.

Russia banned flights to Egypt after an aircraft bound for St Petersburg crashed in the Northern Sinai region soon after taking off from Sharm El Sheikh on October 31, 2015. All 224 people aboard were killed.

The Egyptian branch of ISIS claimed the crash was caused by a bomb smuggled aboard the aircraft.

While flights from Moscow to Cairo resumed in 2018 after the Egyptian government bolstered its security measures at the city’s airport, Russia delayed its decision to resume flights to the Red Sea coast.

The return of Russian tourists to the area is expected to boost Egypt’s tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the political instability that followed the 2011 Arab uprisings, the flight ban and the pandemic.

Russians accounted for the largest group of visitors to Egypt’s tourist destinations before the 2015 terrorist attack.

Egypt has spent millions on its security measures in both Red Sea cities, in the hope that Russian tourists would return.

Egypt’s Covid-19 health regulations, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, are markedly more lax in the Red Sea region than in the rest of the country. But all foreign visitors have to show a negative PCR test result.

A Health Ministry campaign focused on vaccinating tourism-sector workers has kept infection rates low in the Red Sea region, compared with the rest of the country, where vaccinations are increasing at a slower rate.

The UK, another major source of visitors to the Red Sea resorts, also imposed a flight ban after the 2015 crash. That measure was lifted in October 2019.

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

We Weren’t Supposed to Survive But We Did We weren’t supposed to survive but we did.

We weren’t supposed to remember but we did.

We weren’t supposed to write but we did.

We weren’t supposed to fight but we did.

We weren’t supposed to organise but we did.

We weren’t supposed to rap but we did.

We weren’t supposed to find allies but we did.

We weren’t supposed to grow communities but we did.

We weren’t supposed to return but WE ARE.

Amira Sakalla

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.