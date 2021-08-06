Grand Egyptian Museum to receive pharaoh Khufu's solar ship

Some of Greater Cairo’s busiest roads closed to traffic on Friday for the transfer of an ancient Egyptian ship from the Giza pyramids plateau to the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The 45-metre "solar ship" – a ritual vessel intended to carry the resurrected king – is believed to have been made for the pharaoh Khufu, also known by his Greek name Cheops.

It is set to be one of the soon-to-be-opened museum’s main exhibits. The ship will be moved to its new home in an operation that will last from Friday evening until Saturday morning, museum officials said on Friday.

Media outlets have not been invited, as it is expected to be a precise and complicated process that could be made more difficult by the presence of the press, said officials.

However, an unveiling ceremony will be held at a later date.

A remote-controlled vehicle on loan from Belgium will carry the ship, which will be transported without being dismantled. The smart vehicle will take 10 hours to make the 7.5-kilometre journey from the Giza plateau to the GEM.

The procession must move at a slow pace to ensure the ship is not damaged, the museum’s general manager said.

The smart vehicle, which was unveiled by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in June, is equipped with a mechanism that adapts to changes in the terrain, making it an apt choice for the uneven ground around the plateau.

Khufu’s ship is one of the oldest artefacts ever discovered in Egypt, dating back to the Fourth Dynasty (2613BC to 2494 BC) – one of the most powerful ruling families of the Old Kingdom.

Since 1982, it has been housed at a dedicated glass museum by the Giza pyramids.

The ship was rediscovered in 1954 by one of Egypt’s most celebrated archaeologists, Kamal El Mallakh. It was found in a sealed pit by the Great Pyramid of Giza, the largest and most prominent pyramid on the Giza plateau, and the final resting place of the ship's original owner, Khufu.

The Khufu ship was sealed into a pit in the Giza pyramid complex at the foot of the Great Pyramid of Giza around 2500 BC. Getty Images

Although the ship had fallen apart by the time it was unearthed, the wood was in a good condition as it was tightly sealed within a 52-metre chamber.

It reportedly took over a decade to piece the vessel back together, and much of that time was spent studying shipbuilding customs of ancient Egypt.

Though the ship is believed to have been an important part of the pharaoh’s funerary rituals and meant to be used by him in the afterlife, there have been disagreements as to what its exact function was.

Evidence of water damage in its wood has made some researchers think that it could have been a prominent vessel in King Khufu’s fleet, one that he wanted to take with him to the afterlife.

The GEM is expected to open towards the end of the year. While no date has yet been announced, several reports indicate it could be in October or November.

The museum will display 50,000 artefacts, making it the largest archaeological museum in the world dedicated to a single civilisation. It covers an area of 480,000 square metres, overlooking the Giza plateau.

An Egyptian archaeologist works next to the gilded coffin of King Tutankhamun that is undergoing a restoration process at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. EPA

Some of ancient Egypt’s most illustrious relics will be displayed, including the famed collection of King Tutankhamen, which has been moved in its entirety to the museum’s halls after a world tour that saw it displayed in Paris, London and Los Angeles.

A number of artefacts will be shown for the first time, including a number of sarcophaguses uncovered last year. Other pieces have been moved from other museums in a number of Egyptian provinces.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as "Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)". The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

