Tehran prepares for swearing in of new president Ebrahim Raisi

Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi meeting with the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tehran. AFP

The normally busy streets of Tehran were empty and quiet on Thursday morning as Iran prepared to swear in Ebrahim Raisi as its eighth president.

Government offices were shut down for the inauguration and police have closed all roads leading to parliament for security purposes ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Raisi was scheduled to take the oath of office in the afternoon, taking the helm at a critical time as Iran struggles with the effects of US sanctions on its economy and its fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He will also oversee negotiations on Washington's possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which would lead to the easing of US sanctions.

Mr Raisi's presidency marks the end of eight years of reformist policies under his predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, and solidifies ascendancy of hardliners in all branches of the Iranian government following the 2020 parliamentary election.

After being sworn in, Mr Raisi is expected to present his proposed cabinet to parliament, setting the tone for his presidency and giving indication to world leaders of his how his four-year term is likely to play out. Mr Raisi had promised to have a cabinet that was inclusive of all factions, but it is expected to comprise of conservatives and hardliners.

According to the state-run Tasnim news agency, representatives of 73 countries will attend the inauguration.

They include the Iraqi president, Barham Salih, and the speaker of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Parliament, Rivas Qaeq, Syrian Parliament Speaker Hamouda Sabbagh, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, and the Omani foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

ALso expected to attend are Lebanon's Caretaker Agriculture Minister Abbas Mortada, Tandy R. Modissa, Speaker of the Parliament of South Africa and Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of OPEC and Algerian Prime Minister Ayman bin Abdul Rahman.

Sheikh Naeem Qassem the Vice President of Hezbollah in Lebanon will also be present at the ceremony along with Mohammad Abdul Salam the special envoy of the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

A handout photo made available by Iran's Presidential Office shows outgoing president Hassan Rouhani (C-L) walking with Iran's newly inaugurated President Ebrahim Raisi (C-R) during the handover ceremony at the presidential office, in Tehran, Iran, 03 August 2021. EPA

According to a report that quoted an unnamed Iranian parliamentarian, a Saudi delegation was also expected to attend the inauguration.

European Union diplomat and nuclear deal negotiator Enrique Mora is also attending the inauguration despite pushback from a number of human rights groups and Israel.

Mr Rouhani's presidency was marked by the negotiation of the nuclear agreement between the Islamic Republic and six world powers, but his last years in office were marred by a deepening economic and social crisis following former president Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the deal and impose crippling sanctions.

On Tuesday after Mr Raisi's election victory was officially endorsed by Supreme Leader Khamenei, Mr Raisi said, "We believe the people's economic position is unfavourable, both because of the hostility of our enemies and because of the shortcomings and problems inside the country."

Through his campaign and after his win, Mr Raisi had said he would continue nuclear talks but would "not tie the nation's standard of living to the will of foreigners."

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on August, 3 2021 shows him (C L) flanked by outgoing president Hassan Rouhani (L) during the inauguration ceremony for Ebrahim Raisi (C R) in the presence of the head of judiciary authority Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei (R) in Khamenei's office in the capital Tehran. AFP

Iranians are not only facing economic woes but are also in the middle of the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than four million cases and upwards of 92,000 deaths. Less than four per cent of Iranians have been vaccinated and the country is expected to go into lockdown after the inauguration.

Mr Raisi chaired a coronavirus task force meeting on Wednesday and met with ministers of the outgoing Rouhani administration in preparation for taking over.

Mr Raisi's success as president is expected to be tied to his ability to alleviate the economic pain facing Iranians. High rates of joblessness, devalued currency and a growing water scarcity problem will be some of the most urgent issues he will have to take on right from the start.

