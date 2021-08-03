Iran's Khamenei endorses Ebrahim Raisi as next president

Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi is pictured during his first press conference since his election in Tehran. (AFP)

Iran’s supreme leader certified the country’s election results on Tuesday, endorsing President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued the decree during a ceremony attended by high-ranking Iranian officials.

Ultraconservative Mr Raisi is to be inaugurated on Thursday as the new president of Iran.

He will face tough challenges, including internal economic and health crises and navigating tension with the West.

Mr Raisi, 60, replaces moderate president Hassan Rouhani, whose landmark achievement was the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

From the outset, Mr Raisi will have to tackle the nuclear talks, aimed at reviving the deal from which the US unilaterally withdrew.

He must also respond to US, Britain and Israel's warnings over a deadly tanker attack last week, for which Tehran denies responsibility.

Mr Raisi won a presidential poll in June in which more than half the electorate stayed away. Many political heavyweights were barred from standing.

A former judiciary chief, Mr Raisi has been criticised by the West for his human rights record.

The inauguration ceremony is to be held at 10.30am, local time, at the supreme leader's offices in central Tehran, state media said.

Traffic limitations are planned on streets around the venue with domestic air travel to and from the capital banned for two hours until noon, local media reported.

On Thursday, Mr Raisi will be sworn in before Parliament, where he is to submit his proposed government list.

His presidency will consolidate power in the hands of conservatives following their 2020 legislative election victory, marked by the disqualification of thousands of reformist or moderate candidates.

On July 27, Mr Raisi called on Parliament to co-operate to increase Iranians' hope in the future.

“I am very hopeful for the country's future and confident that it is possible to overcome difficulties and limitations,” he said in a statement.

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

Hotel Silence

Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir

Pushkin Press

