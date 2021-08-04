More masks and no kissing: Israel confronts coronavirus spike

A health worker tests a person for Covid-19 at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel.. (AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Despite one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives, Israel is confronting a surge in coronavirus cases and opting to restrict daily life – and implore people to stop kissing.

“The public is called on to understand the situation and, therefore, to stop shaking hands, embracing and kissing,” read a government advisory published late on Wednesday.

Israel’s government has announced it would slowly reintroduce the mandate to wear face masks, which was dropped entirely in June.

From Sunday, masks must be back on for those attending outdoor events with more than 100 people. They are already required on public transport and other indoor spaces, though enforcement of the rules in recent weeks has been lax.

The latest rules come as Israel registers thousands of new coronavirus cases a day, coupled with a rise in deaths.

Health ministry data show 30 people have died from the disease in the past week, out of a population of nine million, compared with zero deaths over the same period a month ago.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has blamed the sharp rise in infections on the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

“We are seeing a great magnitude of infection around the world,” he said at the start of the Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

As a result, the government is trying to turn the tide on vaccination, which has slowed in recent weeks because nearly 60 per cent of the population has received two doses.

“We are in a race between the rate of immunisation and the rate of infection,” Mr Bennett said.

Israel has also tightened border controls, although no changes have been made with travel to the Palestinian territories.

Only eight per cent of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank have received two vaccine doses, Palestinian health ministry data show. Israel has provided vaccines to Palestinians with Israeli work permits.

Mr Bennett’s government has, meanwhile, forged ahead with administering third doses in Israel to some adults.

The move has been followed by “a very big wave” of new vaccinations, according to Ido Hadari from healthcare provider Maccabi. About half of those eligible for the third shot registered within a matter of days, he said.

“The number of the positive cases and news about a fourth lockdown and new restrictions, etc, it brings back the sense of urgency and the fear of the disease,” the Maccabi spokesman said.

The number of seriously ill patients shot up from less than 30 a month ago to 235 on Wednesday, according to the health ministry.

The figure remains far lower than the peak of nearly 1,200 in January, when Israel was in its third nationwide lockdown.

Ami Neuberger, head of the coronavirus department at Rambam hospital, which serves northern Israel, said treatment is far easier now.

“The vaccinated people are becoming much better much faster. So, fewer need mechanical ventilation, intensive care,” he said.

Dr Neuberger, an infectious diseases specialist, said he broadly supports the government’s “balanced” approach.

“They are trying to do everything, falling short of a complete lockdown,” he said. “I would do the same.”

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

Community Shield info Where, when and at what time Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday at 5pm (UAE time) Arsenal line up (3-4-2-1) Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal; Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck; Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Chelsea line up (3-4-2-1) Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Michy Batshuayi Chelsea manager Antonio Conte Referee Bobby Madley

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani