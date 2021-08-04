Egypt's royal mummy parade commemorated with limited edition silver coins

Worth 100 Egyptian pounds each, the commemorative silver coins are embossed with the logo of the Royal Mummies parade.

Egypt’s finance ministry has issued special silver coins to commemorate a parade of royal mummies that took place earlier this year.

The limited edition coins are being sold for 100 Egyptian pounds each ($6.37).

The ministry has also minted regular coins of the one-pound and 50-piaster denominations, which are also embossed with the parade’s logo.

A limited edition Egyptian pound coin minted in commemoration of Cairo's Royal Mummies' Parade.

In April, a procession of 22 mummies made its way through Cairo in a multi-million dollar event intended to draw attention to Egypt's ancient heritage.

The procession included the preserved remains of 18 kings and four queens, moved in order from the eldest on climate-controlled floats decorated with wings and pharaonic designs.

Well-known ancient rulers including kings Ramses II and III, Queen Hatshepsut, King Seti I and kings Thutmose III and IV were accompanied by horses, carriages, Egyptian film stars and celebrities.

Growing the tourism industry is one of the top priorities for President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s administration. Many of the capital’s historic sites are being renovated to promote cultural tourism in particular.

The mummies’ ceremony was held to mark the opening of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation, their new resting place.

The museum was built on a historically significant site in Al Fustat, the first capital of Egypt under Muslim rule and one of the landmarks of Fatimid Cairo.

The surrounding area was refurbished three years before the museum's opening . Authorities removed slums that housed thousands of the capital's poorest, many of whom were given new homes at state-owned housing projects.

