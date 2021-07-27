Libya imposes two-week curfew amid surge in Covid-19 cases

A man receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a makeshift centre at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli.

Libya's Government of National Unity announced a two-week curfew in the areas it controls in the centre and west of the North African country amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The situation has worsened over the past few weeks. More than 6,000 infections were reported on July 18, the most since the pandemic began, according to Unicef.

The 12-hour curfew, which came into effect on Monday, is from 6pm to 6am. All commercial activities will be suspended except for institutions that provide public, security and medical services.

Under the lockdown, cafes, restaurants, shops and parks will be closed and travel will be prohibited.

The curfew will not apply in eastern and southern Libya, which are under the de-facto control of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Health services in Libya, a country of about 7 million people, have been battered by a decade of conflict. Since the pandemic began, 236,961 cases and 3,398 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded.

On July 11, Libya imposed several restrictions to stem the spread of the virus These included a ban on weddings and organised funerals with mourners.

Last week, the UN expressed concern over the rise in cases.

PRESS STATEMENT#UNICEF alarmed at the surge of #COVID19 cases amid low vaccination rates in Libya



6,061 new COVID cases on the 18 July, the highest daily rate since the onset of the pandemic!



Read more: https://t.co/xqRFkJ0cyu pic.twitter.com/9Sasl4opCk — UNICEF Libya (@UnicefLibya) July 19, 2021

The surge in cases is happening at the same time Libya is grappling with a political crisis over its planned elections on December 24, amid concerns that a deadlock could cause the North African oil exporter to spiral back into full-scale war.

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

